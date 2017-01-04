Ahead of the inauguration of President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo’s government on January 7, 2017, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has commenced a “comprehensive” cleansing exercise of major streets and communities within Accra and Tema.

This move is to create a clean environment as visitors will troop in to witness the inaugural ceremony.

President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara, will be the special guest of honour at the inauguration on Saturday.

According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), over 11 heads of states from other countries, as well as 13 other government representatives and multinationals, are also expected to grace the event which will be held at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Speaking to Citi News, Public Relations Officer for Zoomlion, Robert Coleman, said the company will decorate and generally beautify some major streets, interchanges and roundabouts in Accra and Tema.

“We are very mindful of the fact that a lot of visitors will be coming to the country to witness the ceremony, that is the inauguration, and therefore it is incumbent on us to ensure that all the heaps of refuse that people have deposited alongside the road are cleared.”

“We are also talking about painting, that is the ceremonial road. We are making sure that the areas that we need to whitewash, we do,” Mr. Coleman said.

Zoomlion is also collaborating with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Parks and Gardens Department, “to ensure that certain flowers that must be planted in specific areas are done,” according to the Public Relations Officer.

“We are also working seriously to ensure that we don’t have flies all over as fumigation is being done,” Mr. Coleman noted.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana