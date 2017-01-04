The Association of Bolgatanga, Bongo, Nangodi and Tongo (BONABOTO) in the Upper East Region, has appealed to the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to prioritize agriculture and tackle climate change to alleviate the poverty situation in Northern Ghana.

According to the group, the poverty situation in northern Ghana can only be drastically reduced when government shows commitment to addressing the devastating effects of climate change and make agriculture attractive through farmer-friendly policies.

In a communiqué issued on the 10th Biennial National delegates congress of BONABOTO in Bolgatanga, on the theme: “Climate Change, Agriculture and Poverty Alleviation in Northern Ghana” the National President-elect, Dr. Andrew Akolaa, was optimistic that, farmer incentives and subsidized inputs can make the north the food basket of Ghana and alleviate poverty.”

“Government should as a matter of priority support the BONABOTO area with the one village, one dam manifesto promise to mitigate the effects of climate change and improve dry season irrigation farming in the area. This will be enhanced by a serious policy on water harvesting.”

Farmers in the area should be supported with adequate credit facilities, good yielding seedlings, storage facilities and subsidized farm inputs as well as ready market to enable subsistence farmers diversify into commercial farming to accelerate the reduction of poverty.

Dr. Akolaa called on government to empower staff of forestry commission to arrest and prosecute recalcitrant individuals who indiscriminately fell commercial trees like shea and rosewood trees.

“Government should urgently support the people of the area with subsidized gas cylinders and intensify the distribution of solar panels to encourage the use of environmentally friendly energy.”

He appealed to the government to consider adopting the Northern Savanna Ecological Zone Regional concept plan 2016, which was developed by SADA to aid in the reduction of poverty in the north.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana