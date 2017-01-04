Frema Osei-Opare will be the Chief of Staff of President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Nana Akufo-Addo made this announcement during an address at his residence today [Wednesday] where he also announced Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor will be the two deputies to the Chief of Staff.

The Chief of Staff is primarily known as the coordinator of the supporting staff at the Presidency and the primary aide-de-camp of the President.

Mrs. Osei-Opare is currently serving as a representative of the President-elect’s side on the transition team as the head of the Staff of the office of the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

As a former lecturer and Head of the Department of Home Science at the University of Ghana, she has also served as the Country Director of Action Aid Ghana.

Ahead of the announcement, speculation was already rife that the President-elect’s choice would be Mrs. Osei-Opare, a former Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament, whilst Abu Jinapor had been projected to be one of her deputies.

Some NPP youth activists had kicked against the prospective appointment of Mr. Jinapor saying he was not deserving of the job because they claim he did not show enough commitment to the party after their defeat in the 2012 elections.

But some prominent personalities in the NPP including Nana Akomea and Gabby Asare Otchere Darko said the prospective choice of Mr. Jinapor as a deputy Chief of Staff was laudable.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana