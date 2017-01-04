Chief of Staff designate, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has given the assurance she will work assiduously at the Flagstaff House as the first female in that position, in the interest of the country and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to her, she is tough and result oriented, hence has the capacity to handle the position professionally.

Osei-Opare was named as the Chief of Staff in Nana Akufo-Addo’s government which will officially commence on January 7, 2017.

Speaking toafter the President-Elect announced her role, Frema Osei-Opare said she is prepared for the job.

“I think most people who have worked with me know I am quite tough, they also know that I work hard, that I like people to respect systems and processes because you need an office that is professionally managed. I’m trained for that, I’ve worked both locally and internationally and I know that I can deliver that. When it comes to toughness, I’m a very nice person by the way I bring people on board; when it comes to delivery you have to deliver,” she said.

Handling gov’t, party issues

Answering questions on how ready she was in handling government and party pressures, Frema Osei-Opare said with her experience in conflict resolution, she is well placed to manage such issues.

“I was the conflict resolution director for 2012 and you saw the result…I will be able to talk to both the grassroots, party officials and be able to bring people together to see a common agenda, an agenda that puts NPP and the country at the centre rather than individuals.”

Frema Osei-Opare will be assisted by two deputies; Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Akufo-Addo also named all his administrative staff.

Below is the full list:

Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere- National Security Advisor

Joshua Kyeremeh – National Security Coordinator

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare – Chief of Staff

Nana Bediatuo Asante – Secretary to the President

Victor Newman -Director of Research

Francis Asenso-Boakye – Political Assistant to the president and Deputy Chief of Staff

Samuel Abu Jinapor – Deputy Chief of Staff

Clara Napaga Sulemana Tia -Presidential Staffer

Saratu Atta – Personal Assistant to the President

Lord Oblitey Commey – Director of Operations

Eugene Arhin – Director of Communications

Ambassador Hassan Ahmed – Director of State Protocol

He also named Albert Kan-Dapaah as the Minister for National Security.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

