The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Haruna Iddrisu, is better placed to lead the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the next parliament, a former Majority leader in Parliament, Cletus Avoka has said.

Two parliamentarians, James Klutse Avedzi and Haruna Idrissu have been touted as possible candidates for the Minority leadership position, and according to Mr. Avoka, one with a legal background will be better placed to serve as a leader for the minority NDC in the 7th parliament.

Speaking onon Tuesday, Cletus Avoka said, “I have worked with the two gentlemen and I know their capacities… I think Haruna Iddrisu is very resourceful and if he can combine that with having a listening ear, being tolerant with the bench behind him, he will be a very good leader. Avedzi too has held the position of the chairman of the finance committee and served without blemish. That is his background and I know he is a good material; but as to whether that can transform into an effective leader, is another matter.”

He said the NDC side in parliament requires a very good and effective leader that can help them make positive contributions that will eventually help get the party back to power.

“We need a very strong leader, good leader and a good administrator. Besides leading them in parliament, he’s also their leader outside parliament. If you cannot manage and galvanize them outside parliament, you’ll find it difficult controlling them in the chamber.”

“With modern trends, somebody with a legal background will normally be very useful in parliament particularly in leadership because of his appreciation of interpretation and constitution analysis and standing orders of the house,” he said.

The minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next parliament, which will be constituted on 6th January, 2017, is yet to select its leaders.

James Klutse Avedzi who is Member of Parliament for the Ketu North constituency and Haruna Iddrisu, Tamale Central Member of Parliament, appear to be the two leading candidates for the position.

‘NDC Volta caucas backs Avedzi for position’

Meanwhile, the Volta caucus of the NDC is pushing for the election of the Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament as Minority Leader.

According to the Member of Parliament for the Keta Constituency and Spokesperson for the caucus, Richard Quarshigah, Mr. Avedzi is the most qualified MP to lead the NDC at this stage.

‘Mike Oquaye will be next Speaker’

Mike Oquaye is next Speaker The NPP on the other side per information available to citifmonline.com, will select Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, a former Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency as next Speaker of Parliament, whilst Minority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, will become the Majority Leader.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor