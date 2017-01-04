President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday announced the names of persons making up his administrative staff at the Flagstaff House.

He is expected to take over the administration of the country from January 7, 2017.

Announcing the staff at his Nima residence in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo named Frema Osei-Opare as his Chief of Staff.

He also named renowned lawyer, Nana Bediatuo Asante as his Executive Secretary, while Eugene Arhin was named Director of Communications at the Presidency.

Others names are:

Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere – National Secretary Advisor

Lord Commey – Director of Operations at the presidency

Francis Asenso Boakye – 1st Deputy Chief of Staff

Abu Jinapor- 2nd Deputy Chief of Staff

Ambassador Hassan Ahmed – Director of State Protocol

Saratu Atta – Special Assistant to the president

Joshua Kyeremeh – National Security Coordinator

Kan Dapaah – Minister Designate for National Security

Victor Newman – Director of Research

Clara Napaga Sulemana Tia – Presidential Staffer

