President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday announced the names of persons making up his administrative staff at the Flagstaff House.
He is expected to take over the administration of the country from January 7, 2017.
Announcing the staff at his Nima residence in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo named Frema Osei-Opare as his Chief of Staff.
He also named renowned lawyer, Nana Bediatuo Asante as his Executive Secretary, while Eugene Arhin was named Director of Communications at the Presidency.
Others names are:
Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere – National Secretary Advisor
Lord Commey – Director of Operations at the presidency
Francis Asenso Boakye – 1st Deputy Chief of Staff
Abu Jinapor- 2nd Deputy Chief of Staff
Ambassador Hassan Ahmed – Director of State Protocol
Saratu Atta – Special Assistant to the president
Joshua Kyeremeh – National Security Coordinator
Kan Dapaah – Minister Designate for National Security
Victor Newman – Director of Research
Clara Napaga Sulemana Tia – Presidential Staffer
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana