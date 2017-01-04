Experienced Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been called up to replace injured Adam Kwarasey who has withdrawn from Ghana’s squad due to injury.

Dauda was a member of the team which trained at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park last week but was put on standby after signs that Norway based Adam Kwarasey could be available for the tournament.

But luck seems to have smiled on Dauda as Kwarasey will require three more weeks to recover fully thus his exclusion from the team.

The former AshGold goalkeeper will now be participating in his fourth AFCON competition having played in 2008, 2013, 2015 and now 2017.

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana