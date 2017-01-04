The Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital has appealed for a “pediatric ambulance” to efficiently respond to medical emergencies and save the lives of more children.

Dr. Adoma Dwomo-Fokuo, a paediatrician, said the supply of such an ambulance would help to convey sick children from remote communities to the hospital and other referral facilities.

She was speaking at a fund-raising dinner organized by the management of the hospital at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality. The event was in support of the “Sick Kids Fund”, set up to procure drugs and life-saving equipment including monitors and infusion pump.

Additionally, the fund would take care of ambulance charges involving child referral cases.

Dr. Dwomo-Fokuo said the ‘pediatric ambulance’ they were looking for would be fitted with equipment and stocked with drugs required for child care.

That would ensure that seriously ill children receive proper treatment even before they arrived at the hospital.

She announced that, there had been significant reduction in infant mortality from 2.3 per cent to 1.3 per cent. Deaths among pre-term babies had dropped to 10.8 per cent from 12.5 per cent, she added.

She indicated that, the quality of services provided by the hospital’s pediatric centre, had caught the eye of people across the country and beyond.

Dr. Dwomo-Fokuo spoke of plans to establish a neuro-development, research and pediatric surgery centres, and newborn centres of excellence.

–

Source: GNA