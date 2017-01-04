The Official Liquidator of DKM Microfinance Company, the Registrar General’s Department has resumed payments of locked up investment due validated customers of the company.

This follows a series of delays after some validated customers protested for not finding their names on lists released by the Registrar General’s Department.

But information from the department indicated that customers who have not received their monies can now visit the designated branches of GCB Bank in in Wa to receive their locked up investments.

The Principal Company Inspector for the Official Liquidator for DKM Microfinance Company, Jones Nathaniel Ansah confirmed the information to Citi Business News.

He stated that, auditing firm, PWC has announced new measures, requiring all customers of DKM to visit Wa for their funds.

“PWC has currently rescheduled all payment to take place in Wa and if people want a change in this arrangement it may affect the whole process”

Mr. Ansah explained that affected customers will be entitled to a maximum claim of GHc10,000.

“This time around the cut across pay is GHc 10,000 so if you invested more than GHC 10,000 you will get the GHc 10,000 now while we renegotiate the rest of the payment with you later,” he aaded.

In all, about 93,000 names have been validated manually but as at December 20, 2016, only 41,000 names had been released and posted at the various payment stations.

Some of the customers who received their investment earlier expressed satisfaction with the payment.

This second batch of payment is expected to cater for the remaining 52,000 names.

Woes of DKM customers

Thousands of customers of DKM Microfinance Company lost their investments running into millions of cedis after the central bank in 2015 suspended the operations of DKM for violating the banking Act.

Though the central bank subsequently lifted the ban on the company’s operations, DKM was unable to pay its customers their locked up cash.

The Bank of Ghana confiscated the assets of the company and appointed the Registrar General’s Department to commence liquidation process to refund customers of the company.

–

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana