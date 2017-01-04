Some former executives of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have suggested the Member of Parliament-elect for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, George Mireku Duker, be made Deputy Local Government Minister under the incoming Nana Akufo-Addo government.

This suggestion comes on the back of some confirmed ministers by President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo; the latest being Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, one of Africa’s renowned heart surgeons, who has been slated as the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.

The Atwima Mponua MP in Ashanti Region, Isaac Kwame Asiamah is also set to become the, according to the President-elect’s Spokesperson Mustapha Hamid.

The Group Coordinator for the Former TESCON Executives, Richie Osei, who spoke to Citi News, put forth his pitch for Mr. Mireku Duker saying the MP-elect’s experience as a Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem made him the right person for the job.

“If you want somebody to be a deputy Minister for Local Government, you need somebody who is competent, somebody who has a practical experience of that position. As a former MCE he has dealt with the municipality so he is the one best fit for that position.”

“His knowledge of the decentralization process will help the Nana Addo administration to formulate policies and programs to reduce poverty and also propel development in the various MMDAs across the country,” Mr. Osei argued.

Unconfirmed reports say Hajia Alima Mahama, a lawyer,is likely to be made the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

Hajia Mahama, who is the Member of Parliament-elect for the Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency of the Northern region, was a Minister of Women and Children Affairs under the erstwhile Kufuor administration between 2005 and 2009.

The move by the former TESCON executives come despite a caution by former Minister of Water Resources Works and Housing, Hackman Owusu Agyeman, urging members of the party to desist from putting undue pressure on President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, ahead of his ministerial appointments.

Mr. Owusu Agyeman said Nana Akufo-Addo should be allowed to name his own ministers at his own time ahead of his inauguration on January 7, 2017.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana