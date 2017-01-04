The Chinese government has donated security installations to Ghana’s Parliament, worth about $288,000.

The security systems donated comprise, 3 sets of X-ray baggage scanners, 3 sets of walk through metal detectors, 100 sets of hand-held metal detectors and a human body security detector installed by Chinese engineers.

At a short ceremony to hand over the equipment at the Parliament house, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Sun Baohung, said the donation will improve security at the house.

“Apart from conducting more ground projects to improve people’s livelihood, China will do more to answer Ghana’s appeal for job creation and industrialization. We will focus intensively on cooperation, production capacity, equipment manufacturing and the private sector.”

She added that, the Chinese were exploring additional avenues for cooperation so as to help “Ghana embark on the road of self-sustained development.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana