Ace broadcast journalist and Host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere, has given the president-elect thumbs up, describing the announcement of his administrative staff as a perfect blend of gender, youth and quality.

Akufo-Addo on Wednesday announced his administrative staff which will be led by Ghana’s first female Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

She will have two deputies namely; Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, while Nana Bediatuo Asante was named as Secretary to the President.

Analyzing the President-elect’s appointment, Adom Otchere said the appointments are “encouraging.”

“Nana Addo is giving us a lot encouragement that he is going to turn Ghana into a new epochal level of development and a new level of running the office of the President.”

On the Chief of Staff’s appointment he said “Akufo Addo by his appointment of Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to the office of the Chief of Staff has elevated the gender question to the top.”

“Whereas most of the women were deputies [in previous governments], this is the first time that we are going to have the gender representation at the top of the Chief of Staff’s office and that is a further in the cap of the president-elect indicating that he is sensitive to gender, sensitive to women who have quality, and is able to exercise the boldness to give the women that opportunity. And when he read through Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare’s CV you will notice that this was a CV that is far more than qualified to occupy the office,” he added.

On bringing the youth on board, Adom Otchere commended Akufo-Addo for appointing two youthful persons for the deputy Chief of Staff position.

“Edging on the side of Asenso and Abu Jinapor makes the young people feel a big part of this administration. When he was introducing Asenso, he talked about he being the brainchild of TESCON. With TESCON, the young people are picked up from the universities and even sometimes from the secondary schools and tutored in the ideology of the NPP. The philosophy behind putting this together was brought up by this young man and he’s been a political assistant to him and he decides when he becomes president that he will give him this very high office of deputy chief of staff and implant him in the office of the president so that there is a direct connection between the youth. The teeming sums of them who voted for Nana Akufo-Addo will recognize that there is a direct connection between them, their aspirations and the aspirations of Akufo-Addo’s government because Asenso is there and Abu Jinapor is also there.”

Nana Asante Bediatuo’s appointment in order

The journalist further praised the President-elect for appointing Nana Bediatuo Asante as his Executive Secretary.

“If you consider the office of the president as the first level with diplomatic engagement with the rest of the world, then you are looking for a secretary who understands the politico-economic aspect of the world. He is a lawyer and the mandate of the President is almost certainly a legal mandate and things must be done in accordance with the law. And so when you have a secretary who is a lawyer, the president-elect is also a lawyer, then you would be able to go to bed and believe that things that will emanate from the office of the president will be legal. So that is a very encouraging announcement on the side of Asante Bediatuo,” he added.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

