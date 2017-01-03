Security has been beefed up in Bawku in the Upper East Region, to ensure a peaceful celebration of the Damba festival for the chiefs and people of Mamprusi.

According to the Bawku Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Lovelace Tefutor Kaledzi, the Police has collaborated with the military to ensure an incident free celebration.

Festivals in the town in the past have been rocked with violence due to the deep ethnic tensions.

Speaking to, Chief Superintendent Kaledzi said there is no tension in the area.

“Normally when this festival is about to be held, there is tension in Bawku, but today there is no tension.”

He said a number of measures were put in place including the formation of a sub-committee which handled any ethnic and traditional issue.

“So they did the underground work and we also handled issues at the security level. As for security, the Police and military are still patrolling the town making sure that the grounds are safe.”

The Police commander further explained that, “fortunately, the Dambai is going to be celebrated indoors not in a grand style like the Samanpid so we are fully in control of issues.”

Curfew on Bawku

Bawku has been under curfew for some time now following sporadic shooting incidents that had been happening in the area.

A ban on motorbike riding which was imposed to among other things, forestall the recurring shooting incidents was lifted in 2015.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

