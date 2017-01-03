Barring any last minute hitches, President John Mahama will this Thursday, January 5, 2017, deliver his final State of the Nation address.

The address, a constitutional requirement, was earlier slated for Thursday, December 22, 2016, but was rescheduled.

The President is expected to use the opportunity to tout his achievements during his tenure of office., as he bows out on January 7, to make way for the incoming President, Nana Aakufo-Addo.

His address is also supposed to herald the end of the life of the 6th Parliament of the fourth Republic, which would officially be dissolved on January 6, 2017.

Deputy Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, outlined the business activities of the House before its dissolution.

“…On Thursday, we have the State of the Nation Address which is a constitutional requirement of the President as per Article 67 of the 1992 constitution. Then on Friday at midnight, the House stands dissolved, so the life of the sixth Parliament will come to an end on the midnight of the sixth. Minutes after the life of the sixth parliament stands dissolved, the next one is activated by the inauguration ceremony that will take place on the midnight of the seventh,” she explained.

She also added that, prior to the outgoing President’s address, the Chinese government will on Wednesday officially handover some security equipment it donated to Parliament.

“Tomorrow [Wednesday] Mr. Speaker will officially take delivery of the security facilities that was provided to us by the Chinese. Some months back we had a visit from a Chinese delegation from the government of China that came to see us, and they promised to give us some equipment to beef up our security. We have taken delivery of the items and we have installed them. So as part of efforts to end the sixth Parliament and to increase security for the 7th Parliament, tools are being installed, official handing over will be done tomorrow at 9:00am at the Speaker’s block,” she added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

