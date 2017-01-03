Former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor, has denied reports in section of the media that she has been denied a Visa into the United Kingdom (UK).

Report went viral on social media on Tuesday, that the former Minister has been denied a Visa.

However, her personal assistant, Egypt Kobla Kudoto, in an interview with citifmonline.com asked the public to disregard such reports.

According to him, Attivor has not attempted to visit the UK ever since she resigned from her post.

“I would want to put on record that my boss has never applied for Visa from the UK High Commission here in Accra since she left office in December 2015,” he stated.

“The story is the work of faceless people who are very determined to damage the reputation of the former Minister. The last time Madam Attivor traveled to the United Kingdom was in November 2014, when she led a delegation from Ghana to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) meeting.”

Madam Attivor recently received a wave of bashing for some comments she made on a campaign platform, ahead of the just ended 2016 election.

She reportedly called on residents of the Volta Region to ensure they vote massively to retain the NDC in office, else an NPP government will jail a number of NDC members.

The former Transport Minister resigned after a controversial bus branding deal in which the contractors were overpaid.

By: Pearl Akanya Ofori /citifmonline .com/Ghana

