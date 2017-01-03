The National Association of Graduate Teachers, (NAGRAT) has charged the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to commit to its educational promises made by including them in its first quarter budget for 2017.

Speaking to Citi News, Vice President of NAGRAT, Angel Kabonu cautioned that the NPP will have a price to pay in the next four years if it is unable to execute the promises made.

“From the labour point of view, we will want government to enhance the living conditions and standards of living of workers in this country but specifically, we want teachers’ living conditions to be enhanced. We want conditions that make teaching and learning possible like the provision of the resources that aid teaching to be provided.”

“We have some unfinished concerns that the outgoing government did not complete and address; Issues to do with arrears that are owed teachers,” Mr. Karbonu added.

He highlighted some promises the NPP made like the introduction of free education from the kindergarten level to Junior High School and the restoration of the colleges of education allowances and said NAGRAT expected that these promises, among others “be manifested in its first budget.”

“Failure in fulfilling promises leads to the removal of a government in power after four years as prescribed by the constitution,” Mr. Karbonu warned.

Budget-wise, the president-elect Nana Akufo Addo has already committed to the NPP’s promise of establishing a Zongo development fund by indicated that it will be a line item in 2017 budget.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana