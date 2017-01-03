Two women were burnt to death on a rice farm at Saboba in the Northern Region on New Year’s Eve.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, a victim of the incident who escaped death by timely intervention said “We were on our farm winnowing rice when we saw smoke from a near by bush, so we though it was from a far distance or some one may have set the fire to cook some food. Before we knew it, the fire engulfed us and we didn’t know what to do, so we decided to run for our lives, so I picked up a small child and started to run with the child which my son also run for his life.”

“I did my best by running and just a small distance to get to a safer place I fell down with the child; so my son quickly came and took the child from my hands and held my hand and dragged me to a safer place but I had some minor burns,” she said.

The victims were rushed to Assemblies of God Hospital in Saboba, and upon their arrival, the two women were confirmed dead.

Those who sustained minor injuries are currently getting treatment at the Hospital, whiles the bodies of the two dead women have been released to the bereaved family for burial.

Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

–

By Daliri Joseph/citifmonline.com/Ghana