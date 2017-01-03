The siting of a Liquified Petroleum Gas station and three other diesel and petrol outlets, close to some residential facilities at Bawaleshie in the Greater Accra Region, is becoming a source of worry for many residents.

People living close to these fuel stations have expressed fear about possible explosion and the resultant loss of lives and property, and are calling on authorities to shut down these facilities.

The recent gas explosion that claimed over seven lives and injured over 40 others at a gas station near La, has heightened the fears of residents.

Citi News’ Caleb Kudah has been to the area and filed the report below.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana