A banker, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing GH 11,000 cedis from a deceased customer’s account.

Gyamfi, 38, charged with stealing, has pleaded not guilty. He has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH 15,000 cedis with three sureties, one to be justified.

The accused person claims it was the late Nana Adu Gyamfi Kwamaning III, who asked him to transfer GH 6,000 cedis and 5,000 cedis to one Sarah Sosu, now at large and himself respectively.

The accused further alleged that, Nana Kwamaning III, who died last year, subsequently came for the money after it was transferred.

Gyamfi is to reappear on January 19, 2017, before the court presided over by Ms Eva Bannerman Williams.

Prosecuting Detective Chief Inspector Isaac Agbemahia, said the complainant was Maxwell Caleb Nortey Newman, a banker with the Forensic Investigation Department of Barclays Bank Head office Accra.

Chief Inspector Agbemahia said the accused person was with Customer Life Circle Management, a department of the bank branch at Knusford, Accra.

On October 24 this year, the relatives of the customer known as Nana Adu Gyamfi Kwamaning III, went to the Oda branch of the bank and presented letters of Administration to enable the relations of the deceased access funds in the account of the deceased.

It was realized that even though the customer passed on last year, there had been transfer of GH 6,000 cedis and GH 5,000 respectively on June 2, this year and June 14, this year.

The matter, according to the prosecutor, was referred to the Forensic Unit of the bank for investigations, and it came to light that the accused person transferred the money to one Sarah Sosu, a customer of the bank’s branch at Airport on June 2.

Prosecution said Sarah withdrew GH 6,000 cedis on June 3, this year, while the accused used his ATM card to withdraw the GH 5,000 cedis.

Chief Inspector Agbemahia said the complainant after concluding his investigations reported the matter to the Fraud Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department.

During interrogation, Gyamfi denied the offense and said that it was the deceased who came to the bank on June 2, this year and June 14, this year and asked him to do the transfer for him (the accused) and Sarah.

By: citifmonline.com with files from Ghana Police Service/Ghana