Man City 2-1 Burnley



Man City captain Fernandinho was sent off – his third red in six games – for a dangerous tackle on Stephen Ward, but it was City who took the lead.

Gael Clichy on the left hand side of the area curled in a right footed shot into the corner of Tom Heaton’s net and minutes later Sergio Aguero, who began as a substitute, doubled the lead with a very classy finish from a tight angle. Ben Mee then scrambled the ball over the line for Burnley’s goal.

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool



Sunderland twice came from behind to earn a valuable point thanks to two Jermain Defoe penalties.

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring for Liverpool, who were without the injured Jordan Henderson, before Defoe levelled and the striker did it again in the second half to cancel out Sadio Mane’s close range effort.

Everton 3-0 Southampton



Enner Valencia broke the deadlock at Goodison when he pounced on a loose ball in the Southampton penalty area following a blocked Romelu Lukaku header.

Leighton Baines’ penalty in the final 10 minutes wrapped up the points for Everton, but Lukaku made sure when he smashed the ball past Fraser Forster from 12 yards.

West Brom 3-1 Hull



Robert Snodgrass gave Hull a deserved half-time lead, but then collapsed in the second.

Poor defending allowed Chris Brunt in to equalise, then Gareth McAuley and James Morrison made it 3-1.

