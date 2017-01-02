President John Mahama will be leaving office in January 2017 to be succeeded by President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ahead of his exit, the Presidential Emoluments Committee on the conditions of Article 71 office holders has made some recommendations of the package he should be given for his retirement.

The recommendations, which have already been approved by Parliament, includes the payment of all utility bills at the residence of the outgoing President.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

