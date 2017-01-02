The Reverend Fitzgerald Odonkor, the Head Pastor of the Harvest Chapel International, has declared 2017 as “The Year of Divine Elevation,” and challenged Ghanaians to seek advancement through God.

He said: “We serve a God of new beginnings and He is giving us a new lease of life to become what and who He intends us to be through elevation and conquering of new territories representing all that God has in store for us as individuals, families and as a ministry.

“Divine Elevation will bring the very best out of us and make us a blessing to others. Promotion will make us grow and become mature in serving God through advancement. We must literally reposition ourselves to carry out the Great Commission of our Lord which is to take the gospel to all nations”.

The New Year Church Service, organised by Harvest Chapel International Headquarters at Tesano on Sunday, was attended by a large congregation which filled the over 1500 seating capacity auditorium.

As part of the celebration of the New Year, most of the members put on white garments and danced to gospel music by the “Evergreen Harvest Gospel Choir”.

At the Perez Chapel International (PCI) Dzorwulu, the Presiding Bishop, Reverend Charles Agyinasare, said: “This is the year of soaring for you and me. And know that traffic is always on the ground here but there’s no traffic upstairs and so 2017, get ready to fly, get ready to rise high.”

He told the congregation to usher in the New Year with thanksgiving for the Lord has done great things for Ghana.

Source: GNA