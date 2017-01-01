Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, the acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), was on Thursday inducted into office as the Second Vice Chancellor and eighth Executive Head of the school.

Prof Amartey took over from Prof Joshua Alabi, who retired after completing his second four year tenure as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the UPSA.

The Chancellor of the UPSA, Drolor Bosso Adamtey I, administered the oath of office to Prof. Amartey.

The event was witnessed by ministers of state, members of parliament, members of the clergy, traditional rulers, representatives from sister institutions, members of the UPSA Council, staff and students of the university and family members of the new VC.

Prof Amartey, in his inaugural address, expressed his gratitude to the Almighty God for his grace and blessings for how far he had brought him.

“My sincere gratitude also goes to the Governing Council of UPSA for the trust reposed in me and appointing me to assume the leadership of this great University,” he said.

“I wish to pay tribute to my predecessor, Prof Joshua Alabi, for his foresight, insight and far sight in bringing this University from its humble beginning to the enviable position it has attained,” he added.

Prof Amartey said the high standard set by his predecessor in terms of working towards the realisation of the mission and vision of the UPSA could not be overemphasised.

“Accordingly, expectations are high with respect to completing the process of transforming this university into a world class institution of higher learning,” he said.

“The good news is: we are ready, God being our helper.”

Prof Amartey outlined his vision for the UPSA for the next four years which would be anchored on four broad strategic goals that had found expression in the new strategic plan of the university.

These include enhanced institutional image and environment, improved institutional effectiveness, promoting research, and competing in global higher education environment.

He said UPSA Management under his leadership would invest in staff training and development and create a culture of institutional ownership.

“The shared values of UPSA namely integrity, respect and service will continue to be our watch words,” the VC said.

Earlier Drolor Bosso Adamtey I urged the new Vice Chancellor to carry on with the good works of Prof Alabi in moving UPSA forward by building on the foundation and structure which had been laid.

Prof Alabi, in his handing over note, said: “As I hand over the Barton to Prof Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, this occasion should remind us all of the generations that have built the university and our collective responsibility towards building a more vibrant and progressive institution that will shape the future of higher education in Ghana, Africa and the world”.

“The evolution process of the UPSA provides substantial evidence for the anticipated success,” he said.

Prof Alabi said: “It is heart warming to mention that I exit at a time when we have paid for all our development projects, apart from the Auditorium and Students Centre, which are currently ongoing and I am leaving behind a cash of about GH₵16 million at the bank”.

Prof Alabi thanked the Lord for the gracious and rare opportunity given him to serve his alma mater in the high office of VC.

He commended the UPSA Council, Management, staff and students for their support during his eight year tenure.

He thanked his wife, Prof Goski Alabi, the Dean of the Centre for International Education and Collaboration, for the support and encouragement.

Prof Amartey joined the UPSA 10 years ago as a lecturer of the Department of Marketing.

He was among the first batch of lecturers employed to augment the staff strength of the faculty when the degree programme was introduced.

Prof Amartey holds a PhD in Business Administration from the SMC University of Switzerland, Master of Philosophy in Marketing, a Master of Business Administration (Marketing option) and Bachelor of Arts (Economics Major) all from the University of Ghana.

He is a product of the Saint Thomas Secondary School, Accra and Prempeh College, Kumasi.

Prof Amartey is 49 years of age and is married with three children.

–

Source: GNA