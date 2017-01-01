The Kinks singer Ray Davies, comedian Ken Dodd and Vogue editor Anna Wintour are among the arts figures that have been included on the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Wintour, who has edited US Vogue for almost 30 years, has received a damehood and Davies has been knighted.

Comedy legend Ken Dodd has been knighted for services to entertainment and charity, at the age of 89.

Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance has also received a knighthood.

‘Highly tickled’

Rylance, who is honoured for services to theatre, won the best supporting actor Oscar earlier this year for Bridge of Spies. He also had a Bafta-winning role as Thomas Cromwell in the 2015 BBC Two mini-series Wolf Hall.

Dodd told the BBC he was “very proud and highly tickled” to be knighted.

“I’m very proud and I’d like to thank all the people who wished it for me because they’re the ones that made it (happen), so thank you very much.”

Asked if the honour was overdue, he joked: “Oh no – my library books are, but this came as a complete surprise and it’s a wonderful feeling.”

Ray Davies formed The Kinks with his brother Dave in Muswell Hill, north London in 1963. They influenced generations of British bands from The Jam to Blur and Oasis, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Davies admitted he was surprised by the honour, saying: “Initially I felt a mixture of surprise, humility, joy and a bit embarrassed but after thinking about it, I accept this for my family and fans as well as everyone who has inspired me to write.”

Actress Patricia Routledge has been made a dame for services to theatre and charity.

She is perhaps best known for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in the TV sitcom Keeping Up Appearances but has had a prolific career in theatre in the UK and on Broadway.

She said she was “very surprised indeed but very pleased that the Honour pertains to theatre”.

Welsh opera singer Bryn Terfel has been knighted for services to music, saying it was “an immense honour to receive such an accolade”.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for all the support and encouragement I have received from the great British public and further afield,” he added. “I am truly humbled.”

War photographer Don McCullin has been knighted for services to photography.

The 81-year-old said his knighthood brought “a lot of honour” to his family.

“This knighthood is not going to change my life – it can’t. I’m too old, I’m too set in my ways.

“I have a great respect for life and people. It won’t change me. I just feel inwardly warmed by it.”

Percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie and theatre director Sir Richard Eyre have been made Companions of Honour – a special award for service of conspicuous national importance limited to 65 people at a time.

The Times cartoonist Peter Brookes, the Almeida Theatre’s artistic director Rupert Goold and retired BBC newsreader Angela Rippon are among those who have been appointed CBEs.

Double Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan has been honoured with an OBE.

She was was famously – and jokingly – referred to by Stephen Fry at the Baftas as a dressing like a “bag lady”.

The 66-year-old said she felt “honoured and humbled to receive such an amazing ‘award’ for a job that I simply love doing – storytelling through clothes.

“Hopefully some of these stories can help to connect, bring enjoyment, or make someone feel they are not alone – and do some good in this difficult world.”

Former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham has been honoured with an OBE for services to the fashion industry. Her husband David Beckham was honoured with an OBE 13 years ago.

Also being awarded OBEs are artist Patrick Brill, aka Bob and Roberta Smith, and actress Naomie Harris, who plays Moneypenny opposite Daniel Craig’s James Bond.

They are joined by actors Helen McCrory and Tim Pigott-Smith for their services to drama.

TV and stage actors Sharon D Clarke and Clive Rowe are among those awarded MBEs, as is 1960s pop star Marty Wilde – real name Reginald Leonard Smith.

Anna Wintour has been honoured for services to fashion. She started her journalism career as an editorial assistant in 1970, when Harper’s Bazaar UK merged with Queen to become Harpers & Queen.

She moved to New York and became a junior fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar in 1975. After becoming Vogue’s first creative director in 1983, she was made editor of the UK edition in 1985.

She took over the US edition in 1987 and her no-nonsense style of micro-management earned her the nickname Nuclear Wintour.

