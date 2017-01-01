President John Mahama has charged Ghanaians to unite in his New Year’s message ushering in 2017 before he leaves office on January 7.

President Mahama congratulated Ghanaians for safeguarding the nation’s peace during the elections, adding that “together we have conceived and nurtured our nation’s dreams of prosperity for all.”

In a video message, he said: “I congratulate Ghanaians for ensuring the peace and stability of our country. We have every reason to be proud of our achievements. In this season of love, sharing, goodwill and reflection, I am thankful for our time together and for what we have managed to accomplish.”

Well aware of Ghana’s 60th anniversary as an independent nation on March 6, 2017, President Mahama hailed Ghana as a beacon of democracy noting that, “the year 2017 marks our 60th year as a sovereign nation. It is my hope that we look to our past to help guide us into our future.”

As Ghana strives for more development in the future, the outgoing President stressed that the country could only chart the course of development as one nation.

“The world around us is changing at a very fast pace. In order to remain relevant on the world stage, we must keep up with those changes. We must recognise that we can forge ahead in this changing world only by consensual agreement on all the challenges that we face,” President Mahama stated.

“May time continue to be a friend to our nation’s progress and may God continue to bless us all and our homeland Ghana,” he concluded.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana