Many Ghanaians thronged churches to be part of 31 Watch Night service to welcome new year.

Churches were filled to the capacity with few seats to spare.

Some Ghanaians who spoke to Citi News said they prefer to begin 2017 in the presence of God.

“I believe God is first in everything for me so since it is a new year then I have to start in the presence of God. The bible says seek ye first the kingdom of God and all other things shall be added to you so I decided to seek him first as it is a new year.”

Another said “it is not by our effort, it not by our doing. He grants us days, months and years and so it is a privilege to see the year come to an end and you are alive so you have to thank God for that special grace…When we start with thanksving and prayer and jubilation, our faith is that God will remove obstacles or even if there will be obstancles, he will grant us the grace to overcome them.”

“Even if you don’t come to church regularly, at least you still have hope for the new year so that is why we come to church,” another stated.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana