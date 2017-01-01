The President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, a renowned surgeon will be his Minister for Environment, Science and Technology when he officially assumes office on January 7.

He made the announcement at the 37th annual technological exhibition of the Apostle Kantanka Technology Centre on Sunday.

“Science, technology and innovation are the keys to the 21st century development. We have to find ways in which Science, Technology and Innovation become the central features of our policies and programs and of our development. For this reason, if the next Parliament agrees, I will appoint a prominent Ghanaian to come and assist me, and take over the portfolio of the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation minister”

Akufo-Addo in his address said he was committed to the development of science and technology in the country believe the country can shift its focus to achieve a 30:70 ratio for the Humanities to Science related academic courses.

He said the country needed to support and protect pioneers of scientific developments and innovations to enable them do more and teach others to promote the development of a science-rich country.

“What we also have to do is to encourage them. And that is what my government will do. To support people like Apostle Sarfo,” Akufo-Addo said.

‘About Prof. Frimpong Boateng’

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng is a trained physician and cardiothoracic surgeon who established the National Cardiothoracic Center and the Ghana Red Cross Society. He is also the President of the Ghana Heart Foundation and was once the Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

In March 2006, he announced his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries for the December 2008 National Presidential Elections.

He however lost on his attempt against now President-elect, Nana Akuffo-Addo who had subsequently lost the 2008 elections to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC), John Evans Atta-Mills.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng is married with five children.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor