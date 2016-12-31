Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City

Chelsea sealed a 13th consecutive league win as they stretched their lead at the top of the table to nine points.

Two goals from Willian and strikes from Gary Cahill and Diego Costa helped the Blues maintain their title momentum ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Stoke levelled the scores on two separate occasions as Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch found the back of the net for the visitors.

Antonio Conte’s side travel to White Hart Lane on Wednesday night knowing a win will see them equal Arsenal’s record of 14 consecutive league wins.

The loss leaves Mark Hughes’ Potters team without a win in their last five league games.

Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Manchester United recorded a memorable comeback victory as they overcame a dogged Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

Grant Leadbitter’s effort midway through the second half looked to have gifted Aitor Karanka’s side an unlikely victory, but two goals in the last five minutes of normal time from Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba ensured the Red Devils secured all three points.

The win sees Jose Mourinho’s men stretch their winning streak to five games and move level on points with fifth placed Tottenham.

Leicester City 1-0 West Ham United

Leicester picked up only their second league victory in 10 games as they edged past West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

Islam Slimani’s first half header helped Claudio Ranieri’s side move six points clear of the relegation zone as they end the year on a high.

Defeat marks the end of a three game winning streak for the Hammers, who drop to 13th place in the table.

Burnley 4-1 Sunderland

Burnley continued their impressive home form as they beat Sunderland to record a seventh win from 11 games at Turf Moor.

An Andre Gray hat-trick and a penalty from Ashley Barnes sees Sean Dyche’s side move up to 11th place in the table. Jermain Defoe pulled a goal back for the Black Cats, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation strike.

The result leaves David Moyes’ side two points from safety as they end the year in the relegation zone.’

Southampton 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

West Brom continued their impressive season as they came from behind to beat Southampton at St Mary’s.

Shane Long gave the Saints a first half lead, but Matt Phillips equalised almost immediately to level the scores going into half time.

But a stunning strike from Hal Robson-Kanu ensured the Baggies left the South Coast with a win before Virgil van Dijk received his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

The result sees Tony Pulis’ side swap places with their opponents, who move from ninth into eighth place in the table.

Swansea City 0-3 AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth secured their second away win of the season as they condemned manager less Swansea to another defeat.

Goals from Benik Afobe, Ryan Fraser and Josh King handed the Cherries a convincing win over a woeful home side, who were led by interim manager Alan Curtis.

The result leaves the Swans rooted to the bottom of the table heading into the New Year.

