President Mahama has charged the newly sworn in Auditor General (AG), Daniel Domelovo to collaborate with stakeholders to monitor the use of public funds.

Many have expressed concerns over the inability of the AG’s Department to guard the use of public funds.

At the ceremony on Thursday to swear in the new AG, President Mahama said a strong collaboration between the Auditor General`s Department and other stakeholders will curb the misappropriation of public funds.

“The audit service is also mandated by the constitution of the Republic of Ghana to monitor the use and management of all public funds and report to the people of Ghana through Parliament and other fora of public interests and engagements. I wish to encourage you to collaborate with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of this mandate given your rich professional experience and I know you have worked with the Accountant General’s department for so many years and you are very highly qualified.

“It took quite a search to eventually discover you and I believe that you have all that it takes to be able to discharge your new functions with excellence and so I want to congratulate you and to assure you that government will work with you, cooperate with you so that you can discharge your constitutional mandate in the interest of Ghana.”

President John Dramani Mahama swore in Daniel Domelovo, as the new Auditor-General on Friday.

Mr. Domelovo was to confirm his acceptance of the appointment by Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

This appointment was done in consultation with the Council of State in accordance with Article 70 of the 1992 Constitution.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana