Police in Damongo in the West Gonja District of the Northern Region will be on the lookout for illicit arms following clashes between two factions in the area in the early hours of Thursday.

The West Gonja District Police Commander, ASP Seidu Wemah, described the proliferation of unregistered small arms in the areas as a worrisome issue, and said his outfit will be cracking down on such persons.

Speaking to Citi News, he lamented that “the most worrisome issue is those who illegally acquired them in to the community and are using it for dubious means.”

“Whoever is found with a weapon, we must have you arrested and make sure that if the weapon is not registered, we will prosecute you.”

Calm has since returned to Damongo though the clashes saw two persons, Jalil Abubakari and his father Zanzowura Abubakari, a sub-chief in the area injured in the clashes, with the other sustaining gunshot wounds.

ASP Seidu Wemah however revealed to Citi News that “they are both in a stable condition and responding to treatment.”

He added that, there was also a joint military and police task-force on the ground to keep the peace following the clashes.

“There is peace as we talk right now. We even had reinforcements from the regional level on Thursday to combine with the military; every place is calm.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana