On Thursday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to his platform to ask users for their suggestions in regards to features the company should implement. The responses immediately began flooding in, and one particular suggestion kept popping up: Twitter users really want the ability to edit tweets.

The good news is Twitter is “thinking a lot” about the feature. In his reply to user @howardlindzon, Dorsey said some form of editing is definitely needed for everyone on the service, and not just for verified users.

However, Dorsey made it clear that implementing the feature is easier said than done. It all boils down to the availability of the editing function once a tweet is shared — for example, should it be restricted to a quick five-minute window to let users check and correct tweets, or should it be available for a longer or even indefinite period?

According to Dorsey, anything that allows for indeterminate changes to be made would require a change log, essentially allowing people to view previous edits and the original tweet, as Twitter is “the public record.” With users retweeting tweets by officials and public figures, the ability to view previous versions of a tweet is essential — especially if it’s been through multiple revisions. How all these changes will look on Twitter is really up to the company to decide.

The edit tweet feature often comes up when new updates are discussed on Twitter. Last year, one of the site’s biggest users, Kim Kardashian, tweeted that she’d emailed the company to request the ability to edit tweets.

Today, Dorsey admitted it is the most requested function. Other features Twitter users told the Twitter co-founder they’d like to see make it to the platform include the ability to bookmark tweets and better safety and reporting in regards to abuse and harassment.

–

Source: digitaltrends.com