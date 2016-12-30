Prince Harry’s statement condemning the press treatment of girlfriend Meghan Markle has drawn high praise from the founder of the Everyday Sexism Project.

Laura Bates, who catalogues women’s experiences of gender inequality, said it was “a really important moment”.

The Prince “pointing out the inequality being faced by somebody in a position that he would never be in” was “a major positive”, the feminist writer went on.

Issued in November, the statement said the US actress had faced “harassment”.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” the statement continued.

In general, Ms Bates said, media representation of women had “a very long way to go”.

She claimed press coverage of Prime Minister Theresa May had a “sexist slant” and that Hillary Clinton faced criticism during the US presidential campaign that would not have been directed at a man.

“We saw an unwarranted focus on her clothes, on her make-up, on her hairstyle,” Ms Bates said of the unsuccessful Democratic candidate.

“But we also… saw certain criticisms being made of her that wouldn’t necessarily been made of a male opponent.

“I would definitely see a sexist slant of coverage of Theresa May ever since she became prime minister,” Ms Bates went on.

“This is very much something that’s impacting on all female politicians and I think we have to think about what the knock-on impact of it is.

“I certainly don’t think that we’re seeing massive strides of improvement. There is a huge amount that can be improved on.”

The author and journalist started the Everyday Sexism Project in 2012. Her most recent book, Girl Up, was published earlier this year.

Source: BBC