The Ghana Education Service (GES), has reinstated Joseph Connel, as the headmaster of St Augustine’s College.

This comes after the GES interdicted Mr. Connel following a Ministry of Education investigation establishing that he had allegedly charged unapproved fees.

A letter from the St Augustine’s Past Students Union (APSU), addressed to the GES and sighted by Citi News confirmed the latest development.

The letter thanked the GES for its decision to recall Mr. Connel to his post as the headmaster of St Augustine’s College.

The Board of Governors of St Augustine’s College had earlier asked that the interdiction of the school’s Headmaster be reversed.

The Board had argued that Mr. Connel’s interdiction on October 14 2016, was not premised by investigations anchored in proper procedure.

The Board said it had noted a number of flaws in the whole process including the procedure for the interdiction; the date and time of interdiction, date and time of the investigation and a breach of natural justice.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana