The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG), says it has not officially received the said GH¢50,532,000 for the payment of feeding grants as stated by the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry in a press statement earlier said it has released a total of GH¢50,532,000 for the payment of grants for Public Colleges of Education across the country.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of Education and signed by the Head of Public Relations, Dan Osman Mwin, the amount released covers arrears for the second semester of the 2014/15 academic year, as well as the first half of the second semesters of the 2015/16 academic year.

But in an interview with Citi News, President of the TTAG, Ekow Paintsil Djan, said the teachers have still not received any money from government.

“Officially, we have not received anything from the Ministry. Yesterday [Thursday], we saw statements on various platforms saying that the Ministry has released 50 million into our accounts but we are not aware of any payment.”

The group attempted to picket at the offices of the Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Wednesday, to demand the payment of the feeding grants, but were stopped by the Police.

Earlier this year, the government scrapped allowances of teacher and nursing trainees, and promised to pay them feeding grants.

But according to the President of the Trainee Teachers Association, Ekow Paintsil Djan, the government has not fulfilled the promise.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana