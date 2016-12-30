Three men standing trial at a Kumasi Circuit Court over printing of fake election observer accreditation cards have each been granted GHȼ50,000.00 bail with two sureties to be justified.

Stephen Chandauk, Richard Gyan and Awuah Amoah Gyasi, were ordered to make their next appearance on January 24, 2017.

They are facing charges of conspiracy, forgery and possession of forged official document and pleaded not guilty.

They were remanded into prison custody on their first court appearance.

Their other accomplice, whose name was only given as “Sly” and reported to be a known activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is on the run.

The accused had been caught right in the act of printing the fake election observer accreditation cards at a printing press in Adum, Kumasi, on December 07 – the voting day.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Asumadu Okyere-Darko, told the court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire that a total of 128 fake accreditation cards were retrieved, when the police moved in to arrest them at about 1030 hours.

He said samples sent to the Electoral Commission (EC) for examination confirmed that the cards were indeed fake.

The prosecution said Chandauk in his caution statement claimed he was instructed to print the cards by fugitive Sly.

–

Source: GNA