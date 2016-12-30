Singer Ed Sheeran has appealed against a decision to refuse “incongruous” parking plans at his countryside home.

Suffolk Coastal District Council turned down plans for a 1.5-storey “cart lodge” for housing vehicles at the pop star’s house near Framlingham in July.

It said the proposed building did not “recognise the countryside’s intrinsic character and beauty”.

Sheeran is appealing against the decision on the grounds an original cart lodge on the site was demolished.

In the appeal document, first reported in the East Anglian Daily Times, Sheeran’s agent Laurie McGee said: “With the loss of the original cart lodge to make way for the swimming pool extension, the homeowner requires a cart lodge to replace it.”

He said the planned grey slate cart lodge would be at the end of a private driveway and out of view from the road and surrounding buildings.

It was originally turned down by the district council which said it would be “an incongruous feature in the countryside”.

The planning authority has advised the planning inspectorate to dismiss the appeal.

It maintained it would cause “considerable harm” and “present a creeping domestication” to the surrounding area.

Source: BBC