The 2017 edition of theAfrica Mobile and ICT Expo (Mobex), has been launched at the Accra City Hotel.

The event took place on December 28, 2016. Present was the Deputy Minister for Communication, Felix Ofosu Kwakye.

In his speech, the he highlighted government’s commitment to ensuring that IT and innovation is given the kind of support that it deserves.

“Government on its part, is collaborating with the private sector to establish the needed ICT infrastructure to accelerate national economic development. We are currently working with a private sector firm to set up a $400 million ICT park to serve as an integrated technology ecosystem like the Silicon Valley, with the capacity to create over 40,000 direct jobs,” he said.

“I pledge the ministry’s unflinching commitment and support to the organizers to see this baby blossom and take its rightful position as the vehicle of economic change in Ghana.”

There is something new that has been added to Mobex 17, which is the Mobex Africa Innovation Awards. The awards will seek to “reward enterprises and individuals deploying the use of technology to create jobs , enhance customer delivery efficiency, among others.”

Mobex17 will be a three-day event that will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre some time in mid-2017.

One of the organizers of the expo, Alain Gbeasor, said “Mobex17 will leverage on some of Ghana’s, and Africa’s greatest innovations which have been forgotten. Mobex Africa Innovation Awards will empower industry players in building global brands and services.”

The 2016 edition of the African Mobile and ICT Expo took place in June 2016, at the Accra International Conference Center.

It featured a thought-leadership conference and Masterclass sessions. The main emphasis of that Expo was on Digital Entrepreneurship.

Some exciting technologies were also exhibited during the period.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana