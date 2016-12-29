A lit fire-cracker razed a cold store at the Ashaiman market on Wednesday evening, the owner of the store has alleged.

The shop owner, Rose Fummey, told Citi News she heard a loud explosion of fire-crackers moments after seeing fire lit by a woman who sells fire-crackers close to her store.

“A woman sells fire-crackers beside me, I heard a loud sound and after getting close, I saw fire from the woman’s end and that razed the stores,” she said.

Rose Fummey said, she lost everything in her store including cash of about GH¢36,000 which she had kept in the store.

A six-bedroom apartment was also affected by the fire which was successfully doused at the time Citi News‘ Elvis Washington arrived at the scene.

Reports by the Ghana National Fire Service indicates that, fire incidents in the country soar especially within the harmattan season when dry air is experienced, making it easy for fire to spread through combustible materials.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service has urged the public to observe all fire safety regulations especially within this season to avoid fire outbreaks.

The Service in an earlier interview with Citi News said although it has put in place adequate measures to deal with any fire incident, the public must ensure it undertakes activities that prevent the incidents in the first place.

Although the use of fire crackers is illegal in Ghana, the products are used during the festive season as they find their way into the country unlawfully.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor