West African Leaders have deployed a Standby force to the Gambia after several efforts to compel the country’s ruler, Yahyeh Jammeh to step down after his defeat in the country’s polls proved futile.

There has been heightened tension in that country after long time ruler Jammeh decided to reject results of their December 1 election, weeks after he had conceded defeat to the opposition leader, Amadu Barrow.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Standby force has been given a clear mandate to uphold the results of the election whose outcome has been rejected by Jammeh.

This move comes after attempts by West African Leaders including a committee led by Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari and Ghana’s John Mahama failed to convince Jahmmeh who has ruled the Gambia for 22 years.

ECOWAS in a statement said “by virtue of this decision, the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) is hereby deployed to the Republic of the Gambia.”

“The ECOWAS Standy Force as deployed in paragraph 1 of this article shall be led by Senegal in the execution of its mandate. [Also] Upholding the results of the presidential election of 1st December 2016 in the Republic of the Gambia.”

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana