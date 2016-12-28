Three major health facilities in Sunyani recorded a total of 29 births between the midnight of Saturday, December 24 and the morning of Monday, December 26.

The babies, 15 males and 14 females, were all in healthy condition when the facilities where they were delivered was visited.

The facilities are the Sunyani Regional, the Sunyani Municipal and the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Hospitals respectively.

Madam Ellena Akrasi, a staff midwife on duty at the Regional Hospital, told the GNA that three out 14 births, comprising eight males and six females delivered at the facility, went through caesarean section.

She urged pregnant women to visit antenatal clinics regularly, take their medication on schedule and follow the advice by the clinicians to avoid complications during delivery.

Mrs Felicia Tuffour, a senior Midwifery Officer at the Municipal Hospital, said the facility had 10 deliveries of five males and five females but the former included a set of twins.

She urged husbands to accompany their pregnant wives at the onset of labour pains to the hospitals, saying, that was important because they could be asked to perform sensational massage services to enhance “diversionary therapy” as part of the delivery process.

At the SDA Hospital, five babies, three males and two females were delivered but one of the former was by caesarean section.

All the mothers were above age 20 except two who were adolescents of ages 17 and 18 at the Municipal and Regional Hospitals respectively.

Source: GNA