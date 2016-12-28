The Ghana police service on Wednesday observed a memorial service to honour officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The service which was held at the National Police Training school at Tesano, Accra was graced by President John Dramani Mahama.

About 15 police officers reportedly died in 2016 alone out of which eight were killed by armed robbers.

Speaking at the ceremony which also saw the commissioning of a cenotaph, President Mahama expressed his condolence and called on the Police service to stay diligent in their duties of enforcing law and order as well as ensuring peace in the country.

According to the President, the country currently enjoys growth and security because of the diligence of the Police service.

“Although they did not get a chance to say a proper good bye, they fulfilled a noble duty to God and country. They served their institution and country well, and it is for this reason that they will forever remain in our hearts and today the peace and security we enjoy together with our widely acknowledged democratic credentials have made Ghana the envy of many nations on our continent.”

On his part, the Inspector General of Police, John Kudalor, acknowledged the contribution of past IGPs and the Chinese government towards the completion of the new cenotaph for the service.

“We appreciate two past IGPs, Paul Tawiah Quaye and Mohammed Alhassan for their conviction in initiating the construction of this cenotaph and also me (John Kudalor) for ensuring the successful completion of this project. The service also thanks the sole sponsors of this cenotaph, Chinese firm BXC Ghana limited and the government and people of China for this wonderful monument.”

The third Friday in November of every year has however been earmarked by the service for the commemoration of the Memorial Day.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana