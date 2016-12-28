The Northern Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Salam-Ahmed has praised Allah for his infinite mercy on Ghana citing the peaceful conduct of the December 7 polls.

He asked Allah for his guidance and protection on the incoming Nana Akufo Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to deliver all its campaign promises to perfect certitude.

Alhaji Abdul Salam-Ahmed further reiterated the need for Ghanaians to be law abiding and and avoid religious and ethnic differences which could disunite the nation.

He spoke at the annual ritual of the celebration of the birth of the prophet of Islam, (Maulid Un Nabiyi S.A.W) organized at the Tamale Central Mosque.

“On this august occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBH), I will like to on behalf of the Ulamau, the leadership and the Muslim community in the Northern Region to congratulate the President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the New Patriotic Party (the NPP) on their victory in the 2016 general elections.”

“I will also want to commend President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for respecting the outcome of the elections and conceding defeat and thus demonstrating to the whole world a sense of statesmanship and commitment to the tenets of democracy and the rule of law,” he added.

The regional Chief Imam maintained that the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo deserved special prayer.

“Brothers and sisters in Islam, please join me to pray to the Almighty Allah to grant the newly elected President and his team the courage and perseverance to implement policies and programs to fulfil the vision they have for this country.”

He admonished Muslims to remain steadfast and committed to the tenets of Islam.

“Brothers and sisters in Islam, with the elections behind us and the task of nation building and development ahead, we all will require rededicating ourselves to the character traits preached and lived by the Holy Prophet of Islam especially those of truthfulness, love, caring, hard work and resourcefulness.”

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana