Five people have died in a gory accident on the Winneba -Accra road in the Central Region of Ghana, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed.

According to DSP Charles Obiri, the Commander of the Winneba Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate, the accident involved a Sprinter bus with registration number, GE 801-16.

“Yesterday, a Sprinter Bus with the registration number GE 801-16, which had 22 passengers on board, was moving from Obuasi to Accra. When it got to Gomoa Amanfi, between Apam Junction and Winneba Junction, one of the rear tyres burst and it somersaulted,” he said.

“When we arrived, we found that one person had died on the spot; we took the others to the hospital. Four others also passed on later. Those who survived are receiving treatment at the Trauma Hospital at the Winneba Hospital.”

44 die of road accidents in election period

According to the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), a total of 44 people died during Ghana’s electioneering period between December 7 and 10, 2016.

During that period, 100 accident cases were reported with about 157 vehicles involved.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana