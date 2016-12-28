Sir Bradley Wiggins has announced his retirement from cycling aged 36.

The five-time Olympic champion and 2012 Tour de France winner said he had fulfilled his “childhood aspiration” of making a career out of the sport.

“I’ve met my idols and ridden with and alongside the best for 20 years,” he said.

“2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards. Kids from Kilburn don’t win Olympic golds and the Tour de France! They do now.”

Wiggo’s big wins

Britain’s most decorated Olympian with five gold medals in his haul of eight

2000 – wins first Olympic medal, bronze in Sydney

2004 – first Briton to win three Olympic medals at same games since 1964

2008 – wins two gold medal at Beijing Olympics

2012 – first British winner of Tour de France

2012 – wins time trial gold at London 2012

2012 – BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner

2012 – Velo d’Or winner (best cyclist of the year award)

2013 – knighted for services to cycling

2014 – world road time trial winner

2015 – sets world hour record on the track at 54.526km

Won eight world titles on the track and road

–

Source: BBC