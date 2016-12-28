President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be taking home GHc22, 809 every month upon assumption of office.

This was captured in the Prof. Dora Edu-Buandoh committee report which was tasked to recommend emoluments for Article 71 office holders and sighted by citifmonline.com.

Soon to be Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will also receive GHc20,529 each month.

The report was duly approved by Parliament last week after series of closed door meetings.

The committee was set up by President John Mahama in accordance with Ghana’s constitution.

Mahama’s retirement package announced

Per the committee’s report, outgoing President, John Mahama will be retiring on a salary of GH¢22,809.

He is expected to receive 40% of that amount as salary.

According to the report, the outgoing President while on retirement will also receive other benefits such as state-provided staff not exceeding four (4), a furnished and up-to-date office and communication equipment.

He will also be provided with staff consisting of a cook, steward, gardener and two security persons.

He will also have the opportunity to embark on foreign trips with his wife and would be able to use the “presidential jet where available and appropriate.”

Medical and dental services will be extended to the former president and his wife.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana