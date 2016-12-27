The flight data recorder of the Russian military airliner which crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday has been recovered, Russian officials say.

It is the first “black box” to be retrieved from the Tu-154 jet, which came down with the loss of all 92 passengers and crew.

The plane crashed soon after take-off from an airport near the city of Sochi.

It was carrying artistes due to give a concert for Russian troops in Syria, along with journalists and military.

The plane disappeared from radar two minutes after taking off from Sochi’s Adler airport at 05:25 (02:25 GMT) on Sunday, heading for Latakia in Syria, the defence ministry said.

The flight had originated in Moscow and landed in Sochi for refuelling.

It was carrying 64 members of the famed Alexandrov military music ensemble.

Source: BBC