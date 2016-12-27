President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, will today [Tuesday], be in the Western Region to thank the chiefs of people for their support and prayers in the just ended polls that resulted in his victory.

He will meet the Regional House of Chiefs at Sekondi before meeting some other identifiable groups in the region.

The visit to the region comes two days after he returned from the three regions of the North.

From the Western Region, Nana Akufo-Addo will visit the Central and Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, before the week ends.

Nana Akufo-Addo has already addressed members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Volta Regional House of Chiefs, and has been to the three regions of the North, as well as the Ashanti Region, where he met the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The President-elect’s thank you tour follows his comprehensive victory in the 2016 general elections.

He is expected to be sworn in on January 7, 2017.

–

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana