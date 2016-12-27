President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has announced plans to constitute a three-member team to consult the chieftaincy institution to discuss and identify the best way for their effective role towards the good governance of the country.

He said every government needed the contributions of the nation’s traditional rulers for a successful administration, hence the need to ensure a more effective and pragmatic role by them.

Nana Akufo-Addo made the announcement in response to a request made by Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, the Paramount Chief of Yeji and the President of the Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, when he paid a courtesy call on them in Sunyani.

The President-elect was accompanied by Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice-President- elect, Madam Afisa Otiko Djaba, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Women’s Organiser, sitting and newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) and some regional executives of the Party.

Nana Akufo-Addo said Brong-Ahafo was also one of the regions endowed with most of the country’s abundant natural resources, particularly major cash crops like cashew and cocoa.

He therefore declared that cashew nut production in the region would be promoted for the nation to derive maximum export earnings from it like cocoa and other exportable commodities.

Pimampim Kagbrese earlier in a welcoming address, said “the Chieftaincy institution still remains a very relevant system of governance, and therefore deserves better recognition and assignment of responsibilities from the statutory government of Ghana “.

He expressed sadness that “currently chiefs have been reduced to ceremonial heads and only fit for the organisation of durbars and gracing government activities.”

Pimampim Kagbrese therefore implored the President-elect to look at the challenges facing the chieftaincy institution and tackle them with seriousness.

–

Source: GNA