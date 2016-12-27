Karpowership Ghana Limited has donated food items and learning materials to SOS Children’s Village at Tema in preparation for the Yuletide.

The donation, according to Sandra Amarquaye, the Communication Specialist of Karpowership Ghana, is in line with the company’s commitment to supporting communities it operates in.

“Christmas is a season for sharing with our neighbours, so we count it a privilege to be sharing our little token with you,” she said, adding that “Karpowership takes cognizance of the importance of the Christmas season and finds it befitting to celebrate with you.”

“Karpower started its operations in Ghana in December 2015, and we basically generate additional power for the national grid,” she said.

“While working at ensuring we keep to our goal of contributing to the grid, we make sure to also give back to people in our community by addressing their needs.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the children’s village, DociaOcansey, one of the social workers, expressed gratitude for the act of kindness.

“We are eternally grateful for this kind gesture, you have brought us much more than we could imagine and we are sure these items will help put smiles on the children’s faces during the festive period.”

Since it began operations in Ghana, Karpowership has consistently given back to the community it operates in.

The company has engaged in some major projects which include providing bursary for brilliant but needy students and adopting and fully furnishing a computer laboratory with sets of computers, desks and everything needed to make a modern computer laboratory functional.

They have also provided storage tanks to schools, hospitals, police stations and the fisher folk in the Tema Manhean Community.

As a strategic partner, Karpowership says it is committed to Ghana’s development and will continue providing all Ghanaians reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity.

credit: Karpowership Ltd