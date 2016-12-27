It was one of those rare moments when the head of the Ghana Police Command and Staff College at Winneba, COP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, left his busy schedule, and joined staff of Citi FM and its listeners, to feast children of Manchie and Korleman near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

Citi FM as part of its annual Help a Christmas Child project, put smiles on the faces of children of the two deprived towns in the Ga West Municipality with support from its listeners.

The kids were served sumptuous meals, drinks and also given teddy bears, learning materials, clothes, biscuits, toffees among others, and were also treated to good music.

The elated children, who were grateful to Citi FM for the intervention, could not hide their joy.

“I am very happy to see these things. I have not celebrated Christmas like this before. I thank Citi FM for what they have done for me. God bless Citi FM,” one of the children, Ethel, said.

Another child, Joycelyn, said “I am very happy with Citi FM. God bless Citi FM for giving me these items.”

Every Boxing Day, the station with the support of its listeners, holds a party for underprivileged children in selected communities.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana